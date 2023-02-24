Marion E. Shelmidine, 100, formerly of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marion E. Shelmidine, 100, formerly of Mannsville and widow of Jerome J. Shelmidine, Sr., passed away Friday, February 24th, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she was a resident.

A complete obituary with dates and times for services will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.,

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

