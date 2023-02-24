OFA & Salmon River to face off in Section X Division II finale

OFA & Salmon River to face off in Section X Division II finale
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Boys’ Section X hockey and women’s college basketball were on the local sports docket Thursday.

Jefferson hosted Herkimer in Region 3 women’s basketball quarterfinal action.

- First quarter: Torrie Moore from beyond the arc, nails the trey for Jefferson.

- Layla Ford finds a lane to the bucket for Herkimer.

- Paris Jones with the dish to Daelynn Alcock for the layup.

- It’s Alcock again, taking it to the hoop for the Cannoneers.

- KJ Belmore nails the 3-ball.

Final score: Jefferson 65, Herkimer 58.

The Blue Devils celebrate a goal as OFA faced off against Thousand Islands in a Section X...
The Blue Devils celebrate a goal as OFA faced off against Thousand Islands in a Section X Division II semifinal.(WWNY)

It was Ogdensburg vs. Thousand Islands in a boys’ Section X Division II semifinal/

- From the top of the circle, Griffin Wert squeaks a shot that slips through the goalie’s pads. Dylan Irvine tucks it home. It’s 1-0 OFA

- The Islanders answered quickly. Collin Hynes feeds the puck in the slot, to be driven home by Morgan Fox, tying the game at 1-1.

- From the face-off, Brody Sherbino scores through a screen. It’s 2-1 Islanders.

- Midway through the second period, Camden Griffin fires a shot from the point, the rebound tucked in behind the goalie by Tegan Frederick. It’s 3-2 OFA.

The Blue Devils get two late goals to win 5-2 and advance to the Section X Division II championship.

Norwood-Norfolk was at number-one state-ranked Salmon River for the other Division II semi.

- Late in the first period, Luke Miller gets a shot on goal, then tucks the rebound in. It’s 1-0 Shamrocks.

- Two minutes later, Connor Dishaw rifles a shot that lays on the goal line. Chase Lewis tucks it in, making it 2-0 Salmon.

- Caidan Cartier with the cross-ice feed to Dylan Johnson at the corner of the net. It’s 3-0.

- The Icemen’s best shot came on a three-on-two break led by Jace Williamson, but they can’t capitalize.

- Carter Johnson with the feed to Dishaw with a quick flip to make it 4-0.

Salmon River shut out Norwood-Norfolk 7-0.

