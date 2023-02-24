Ogdensburg’s library offering free cooking classes

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Public Library is offering free cooking classes geared toward teens, but anyone is welcome to attend.

On Friday, the group was cooking Japanese pot stickers.

This is a program the library had before the pandemic and they are trying to “whip it up” again.

If you’re interested here’s what you need to do.

“Come down to the library, bring yourself, wash your hands when you get here to start the cooking lesson and be ready to learn,” said Dorian Lenney-Wallace;

The next cooking class is next Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the library.

