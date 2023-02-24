Paul “Coach” Lindsay, of Massena

Paul “Coach” Lindsay, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Paul “Coach” Lindsay, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice. Born in Oxford, England on July 14, 1950, Paul is the son of the late Don and Marion(Beacham) Lindsay. He moved to the United States in 1955 with his mother.

He is survived by his wife, of 47 years, Sherry, daughter Brooke and Dan, son, Christopher and Lisa and grandsons, Ephrem and Corban and granddaughter, Makayla, great granddaughter, Pasleigh and great grandson, Paxton, brother, Steve and sister, Barbara and Steve, several nieces and nephews.

Sports were his life. Cross country running was his “heart”. He set records in high school and was captain of his cross country team. He received his Associates Degree in Business Administration from Canton ATC and went on to Plattsburgh State. He played adult soccer, hockey, basketball, and broomball.

He coached his son and daughter in soccer. He lived to spectate his son’s, daughter’s, and both grandson’s sporting events in soccer, football, lacrosse, baseball, hockey and basketball.

He served in the US Navy on the USS Albany from May 1973 to March 1974. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1974 and was active in reserves for 2 years. Paul owned a Post Standard Franchise, operating out of Massena for many years.

He loved life and everything in it. He had many friends, but “Pugger” and “Chicken Hawk” were lifelong and steadfast.

Following his wishes, his family will honor his life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

Those wishing to honor Paul’s life, please consider donations in his memory to Helena Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc.

