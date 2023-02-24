Public asked for help identifying suspects in barber pole vandalism

Boonville vandalism suspects
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Boonville business was vandalized last week, and authorities are asking for help solving the case.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the antique barber pole at the front of Sattler’s Barbershop at 118 Main Street was broken around 12:20 a.m. on February 16.

Investigators say the video above shows a man and woman walking away from the front of the business when the pole was damaged.

Anyone who can identify the people in the video can call Investigator Mark VanNamee at 315-765-2219.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Watertown teen seriously injured in car-pedestrian crash
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Black River
Hammond Town Hall
Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three-tenths of acre
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Michael Ashley
Massena man charged in meth bust

Latest News

Barbershop damage suspects.
Boonville vandalism suspects
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Post Mardi Gras feast
Despite losing two key players to graduation, the Copenhagen girls' basketball team finds...
Copenhagen girls back in the thick of it even after losing key players
Salmon River's Connor Dishaw celebrates a score on the Shamrocks' way to defeating...
OFA & Salmon River to face off in Section X Division II finale