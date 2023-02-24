Public asked for help identifying suspects in barber pole vandalism

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Boonville business was vandalized last week, and authorities are asking for help solving the case.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the antique barber pole at the front of Sattler’s Barbershop at 118 Main Street was broken around 12:20 a.m. on February 16.

Investigators say the video above shows a man and woman walking away from the front of the business when the pole was damaged.

Anyone who can identify the people in the video can call Investigator Mark VanNamee at 315-765-2219.

