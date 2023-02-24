Ray Edward Richardson, 79, formerly of Watertown

Ray Edward Richardson, 79, formerly of Watertown, New York, died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ray Edward Richardson, 79, formerly of Watertown, New York, died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born August 8, 1943 in Potsdam, NY, the son of Elmer H. and Ruth E. Jenkins Richardson. His father was originally from Macomb, NY and his mother from Richville, NY. Raised in Winthrop, NY, he was a 1961 graduate of St. Lawrence Central School, Brasher Falls, NY. He graduated from Albany (NY) College of Pharmacy in 1966. He married Janet Sue Farmer, July 6, 1968, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown.

He was a registered pharmacist and for most of his career employed by Kinney Drugs in Watertown, Malone, Ogdensburg, Adams and Carthage. He also was employed by the House of the Good Samaritan, Grant’s Drugs and Medical Center Pharmacy, all in Watertown. After his retirement, he relocated to Charlotte.

He was a devoted and loving husband and father and those fortunate enough to know him witnessed his kind, thoughtful, caring and gentle ways. He approached everything he did with patience, intelligence, attention to detail and with a desire to do things completely, thoroughly and well. He was mild mannered with a great sense of humor and a clever way with words. He enjoyed collecting and admiring quality television, movies and music and had a lifelong interest in vintage automobiles. He took pride in his North Country heritage.

He is survived by his wife, Janet S. Richardson, of Charlotte; a son, Rande S. Richardson, of Watertown; a daughter, Kara L. Richardson Morris and son-in-law, Sean Morris, of Albemarle, NC; four grandchildren, Evan Richardson and Braeden Richardson and Alex Tuz and Ava Morris; and nieces and nephews. His parents, a brother, John Richardson, and a sister, Jane Richardson Sutton, all died before him.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 or at www.nnycf.org.

