State requests federal disaster declaration for St. Lawrence County

A snowplow works to clear the road during the north country's Christmastime blizzard.
A snowplow works to clear the road during the north country's Christmastime blizzard.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state is asking President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster for St. Lawrence County in the wake of the Christmastime blizzard that dumped feet of snow in parts of the north country.

In a release Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she requested the declaration to help communities affected by the heavy snowfall. Federal money will be used to reimburse local governments for snow removal and other costs.

The southwestern part of St. Lawrence County was hit hard by the blizzard. First responders used snowmobiles and ATVs to rescue motorists stranded by the storm and plows struggled to clear the roads.

The governor requested the assistance after authorities determined that affected areas reached the required federal damage threshold.

The state is also seeking federal disaster declarations for Suffolk County on Long Island and Erie, Genesee, and Niagara counties in western New York.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Watertown teen seriously injured in car-pedestrian crash
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Black River
Hammond Town Hall
Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three hundredths of acre
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Michael Ashley
Massena man charged in meth bust

Latest News

In this surveillance image provided by the United States Border Patrol Swanton sector, two...
Northern border immigrant death highlights crossing spike
The antique barber pole in front of Sattler's Barbershop in Boonville was damaged last week.
Public asked for help identifying suspects in barber pole vandalism
Barbershop damage suspects.
Boonville vandalism suspects
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Post Mardi Gras feast