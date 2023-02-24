Troopers identify people trapped in sewer pond

Workers pull a camping trailer from a sewage treatment lagoon in the town of Orleans. The trailer and the vehicle that towed it became trapped in the frozen lagoon Wednesday night.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - State police have released more information on the people whose camper and tow vehicle became trapped in a sewage treatment pond behind the Orleans town barn Wednesday.

Troopers say 73-year-old Claude Coupal of Quebec was driving a Lincoln MKX with a trailer behind on Sunset Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he ignored signs and entered a town maintenance area. Both vehicle and trailer broke through the ice when he drove over a frozen part of the sewage pond.

The vehicle and camper became submerged. Coupal, a passenger, 76-year-old Lisa Poirier, and a dog were rescued by the Orleans Fire Department and treated for hypothermia.

Neither occupant spoke English, so a Customs and Border Protection agent who spoke French was brought in to translate.

Coupal and Poirier were taken to a motel in Brockville for the night. The phone number they gave troopers is not working.

The town of Orleans removed the vehicle and camper the next day.

The investigation continued.

