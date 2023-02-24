Troopers identify people trapped in sewer pond

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - State police have released more information on the people whose camper and tow vehicle became trapped in a sewage treatment pond behind the Orleans town barn Wednesday.

Troopers say 73-year-old Claude Coupal of Quebec was driving a Lincoln MKX with a trailer behind on Sunset Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he ignored signs and entered a town maintenance area. Both vehicle and trailer broke through the ice when he drove over a frozen part of the sewage pond.

The vehicle and camper became submerged. Coupal, a passenger, 76-year-old Lisa Poirier, and a dog were rescued by the Orleans Fire Department and treated for hypothermia.

Neither occupant spoke English, so a Customs and Border Protection agent who spoke French was brought in to translate.

Coupal and Poirier were taken to a motel in Brockville for the night. The phone number they gave troopers is not working.

The town of Orleans removed the vehicle and camper the next day.

The investigation continued.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.