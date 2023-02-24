Very cold to kick off the weekend

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll be spending much of the day in the teens.

The day started mostly in the low double digits above zero, but it felt like the single digits in some places because of a wind chill.

It will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. There’s a 20% chance of snow or mixed precipitation as we head into late afternoon.

Highs will be about 15.

Temperatures dip below zero overnight and a breeze will make it feel as if it’s well below zero.

Saturday starts cold.  There’s a 50% chance of snow in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be around 20.

It will be mostly cloudy and warmer on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s and there’s a 50% chance of snow.

It will be partly sunny and 35 on Monday.

Tuesday will have snow and highs in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

