Watertown’s Flynn pool: When will it open?

Flynn Pool
Flynn Pool(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Thursday, snow filled the streets — but over the airwaves, some looked to summer.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith on the Hotline WATN Thursday was asked by a listener about the Flynn Pool on the north side of the city,

“You think the pool should...?” the listener started.

“Be gone,” Smith said.

But what is the status of the Flynn Pool? Well, it won’t be open this summer.

Let’s recap what’s happened with the pool so far:

Issues were found in 2020.

Last July the city council learned estimates were $2.9 million to repair the pool or $4.1 million to fully replace it.

Then new estimates were done. One of them, for $2.8 million for an L-shaped pool and bathhouse rehab.

In November a council majority approved hiring an engineering and architecture company to provide design work.

Smith has publicly opposed a third pool, citing a decline in the city’s population. Meanwhile council members Patrick Hickey, Cliff Olney, and Lisa Ruggiero have shown their support, arguing the north side needs a pool.

Ruggiero says the design work is almost done. The next step is putting the project out to bid. If the council votes to accept a bid, construction could start this year.

“Next year we would expect to have all three pools back online again,” Ruggiero said, “probably the first time in many, many years.”

The city is now accepting applications for lifeguards for this season at its two functioning pools.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Watertown teen seriously injured in car-pedestrian crash
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Black River
Hammond Town Hall
Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three-tenths of acre
Michael Ashley
Massena man charged in meth bust
A crane fishing an SUV and a camper from a sewer lagoon. That’s what was going on Thursday in...
Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon

Latest News

WWNY Cleaning up snow after the calm
WWNY Recent vote allows $50M project to move forward in town of Henderson
WWNY Endorsements vary in race for St. Lawrence County sheriff
WWNY Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon