SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Wendy J. Lawrence 63, formerly of Sackets Harbor NY, passed away peacefully at her home in Sarasota FL, on February 13, 2023. Born on August 29, 1959 in Watertown NY.

Wendy was a 1977 graduate of Carthage Central School and pursued a career in Cosmetology where she worked for several years in the Watertown area before relocating to Sarasota Florida in the 1980′s and continued beautifying many clients of the area. She was a former employee of News Channel 40 of Sarasota FL., The Golf gate Animal Hospital and Great Clips Hair Solon.

She loved the Warmer weather, the Beach and her adorable home, she had a knack for plant care having so many, she often described as torpedo’s during hurricane season.

Her spontaneous whit will be sadly missed.

Wendy was predeceased by her parents Mary (Irwin) & Gerald Lawrence, Sister Linda Lawrence, Brothers Bill & Sonny Lawrence, Brother - in - law Darrel Roach

She is survived by Sisters; Terry Lawrence, Sarasota, FL, Diana Roach Weedsport, NY and Barbara (Chuck) Galloway Auburn, NY. Long time partner Robin Bush. Puppy her cat. Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousin, Nieces & Nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday February 25, 2023 at her favorite Jetty Beach, all are Welcome.

Her NY family will plan a summer celebration at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at the Johnson Funeral Home website at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

