Wendy J. Lawrence, 63, formerly of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Wendy J. Lawrence 63, formerly of Sackets Harbor NY, passed away peacefully at her home in Sarasota FL, on February 13, 2023.  Born on August 29, 1959 in Watertown NY.

Wendy was a 1977 graduate of Carthage Central School and pursued a career in Cosmetology where she worked for several years in the Watertown area before relocating to Sarasota Florida in the 1980′s and continued beautifying many clients of the area.  She was a former employee of News Channel 40 of Sarasota FL., The Golf gate Animal Hospital and Great Clips Hair Solon.

She loved the Warmer weather, the Beach and her adorable home, she had a knack for plant care having so many, she often described as torpedo’s during hurricane season.

Her spontaneous whit will be sadly missed.

Wendy was predeceased by her parents Mary (Irwin) & Gerald Lawrence, Sister Linda Lawrence, Brothers Bill & Sonny Lawrence, Brother - in - law Darrel Roach

She is survived by Sisters; Terry Lawrence, Sarasota, FL, Diana Roach Weedsport, NY and Barbara (Chuck) Galloway Auburn, NY.  Long time partner Robin Bush.  Puppy her cat.  Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousin, Nieces & Nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday February 25, 2023 at her favorite Jetty Beach, all are Welcome.

Her NY family will plan a summer celebration at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at the Johnson Funeral Home website at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Paul “Coach” Lindsay, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at his home under the loving care...
Paul “Coach” Lindsay, of Massena
Ray Edward Richardson, 79, formerly of Watertown, New York, died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at...
Ray Edward Richardson, 79, formerly of Watertown
Jay D. Marsaw, 79, of Rossie, passed away on February 19th due to a house fire at his home.
Jay D. Marsaw, 79, of Rossie
Jay Bernard Murray, age 70, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Arcadia, FL,...
Funeral Mass for Jay Bernard Murray, 70, formerly of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Association Island
Recent vote allows $50M project to move forward in town of Henderson
A crane fishing an SUV and a camper from a sewer lagoon. That’s what was going on Thursday in...
Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon
Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien
Endorsements vary in race for St. Lawrence County sheriff
Ask the Pharmacist - February 23
Snowblowing after storm
Cleaning up snow after the calm
Flu season
Tri-county flu cases decline