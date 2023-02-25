Athlete of the Week: Tyler Berkman

By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a hockey player from Potsdam who is a magician on the ice. His ability with the hockey puck earns him this week’s title.

Tyler Berkman is a talented hockey player who has scored 29 goals and added 34 assist for 63 points so far this season.

Among his more impressive performances, 4 goals and 1 assist in a win over Norwood Norfolk, 1 goal and five assists in a victory over Massena, 2 goals and 3 assists in a win over Burnt Hills/Balston Spa, and 3 goals in a win over St. Lawrence Central.

He’s a talented student athlete.

Tyler is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 24, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

