DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Delmer C. Connell, 96, of Dexter, NY passed away peacefully on February 23, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident since 2020.

He was born on October 6, 1926 in Watertown, NY son of Clifford and Hazel (Stacey) Connell.

He married Frances H. Crump on April 26, 1952 in Clayton, NY, the couple resided in Dexter on East Bradley St. most of their married life.

He started out working on the family farm and then other various farms in the local area. He then went to work for Knowlton Bros. Paper Co. where he worked for 36 years, retiring in the early 90′s.

He loved the outdoors, working the land, spending time with his family and he loved his pets. He was a person that you could always ask to help when you needed a hand. He had the most infectious laugh that brought joy to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Frances H. Connell; a daughter, Kathy L. Brown, Dexter, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, Greg H. (Tammy L.) Connell Sr., Dexter, NY; three grandchildren, Greg H Connell Jr. , Tessa L. Connell, and Jon -Alec Connell; 1 great-granddaughter, Natalia; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a son, Nelson C. Connell, three brothers, Walter, Clifford Jr., and Nelson Connell; two sisters, Mable Eldridge and Dora Kirkby; and a son in law, Vernon Brown.

Calling hours will be held at 10a.m. to Noon on Sunday, March 5th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter NY. The funeral service will immediately follow calling hours on Sunday at Noon. A funeral reception will be held right after at the Dexter Legion.

Burial will be held in the Dexter Cemetery in the spring.

Donations may be made to the Pet Peace of Mind Program through Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Funds will be used to help enable hospice patients to keep their pets with them throughout their end-of-life journey.

