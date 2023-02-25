Friday Sports: Class championships on the line in Sections 3 and 10

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ Section 10 Basketball and Girls’ Section 3 Hoops were on the docket Friday night.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Class D championship, it was Heuvelton vs. Harrisville.

It was Chris Ashlaw the opening shot. Nate Mashaw rebounds: 2-0 Bulldogs. Mashaw spins inside to score.

Back to the hot hand, Mashaw buries the trifecta. The Bulldogs are on a 14-2 open.

Nolan Sullivan banks the backhand layup.

Off the tip-away, Lucas Thornhill scores two of his 12 points.

Brennan Loos drops in the low-post jumper then it was Jake Venette with the steal and bucket.

Heuvelton led start to finish, beating Harrisville 51-28 to repeat as Section 10 Class D champions.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Class C Championship, it was Canton vs. Tupper Lake.

It was Ryan Jones to Luke Wentworth who rips yard: Bears lead 3-0.

Same duo: Wentworth to the glass to put Canton up 8-0.

Tom Peterson gets the Lumberjacks on the board with a floater.

The Bears work the ball inside out to Ethan Francey who buries the bomb.

It was Peterson with the spin -- and in.

Vincent Nelson-Fuse jets the baseline and puts Canton up 12.

Jones with the wraparound pass to Eyiliayomi Odetoyinbo off the window.

Canton led all the way, beating Tupper Lake 56-33 to become the 2023 Section 10 Class C champions.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Class B Championship: Gouverneur vs. Potsdam

Cale Stowell to Raine Rumble for Gouverneur’s opening bucket.

Ian VanWagner answers, hitting the three-pointer for Potsdam.

Then it was VanWagner to Dylan Lamora for the corner three.

Same play: this time Lamora fakes the three, then drops in two.

It was VanWagner off the dribble as he drains another three. Potsdam up 13-2.

But the Wildcats claw back as Ethan Platt hits the bucket.

Kobe Steorts drops in two and Gouverneur catches Potsdam 41-41 with 6:19 remaining.

Into overtime, Potsdam up two. VanWagner hits both free throws to make it a four-point edge

Potsdam holds on to nip Gouverneur 62-58 and win their first Class B championship since 2012.

Indian River met Jamesville DeWitt in the Girls’ Section 3 Class A semifinals at Onondaga Community College.

In the 1st quarter, Michaela Delles lays in 2: Indian River by 3.

Then it was Bella Davis driving baseline for the reverse layin: Indian River by 2.

Delles then drives inside for the reverse layin: Indian River by 2.

Davis then goes hard to the tin for the basket: Indian River up 3.

Indian River beats Jamesville Dewitt 59-42 to advance to the Class A title game.

The New York State Wrestling Tournament takes place this weekend at MVP Arena in Albany. Three Section 3 wrestlers are still in the hunt for a state title.

Ryan Munn of Carthage in Division 1 is in the semi-finals at 102 pounds. Chase Nevills of Copenhagen in Division 2 is in the semi-finals at 118 pounds, and Sean Kelly of Lowville in Division 2 is in the semi-finals at 172 pounds.

One wrestler in Section 10 is in the semis: Vandavian Way of Gouverneur in the semi-finals at 152 pounds.

