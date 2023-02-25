Hochul, NYS show support for the Ukrainian community

Governor Kathy Hochul paid respect to the state's Ukrainian community on Friday.
Governor Kathy Hochul paid respect to the state’s Ukrainian community on Friday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK CITY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul paid respect to the state’s Ukrainian community on Friday.

The Governor visited St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church in New York City and lit a candle on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Governor was joined by Consul General of Ukraine and other leaders at the event. To honor those in the fight, the Governor asked for New York State landmarks to be lit blue and yellow on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary.

The Governor also directed the Ukrainian flag to be flown over the New York State Capitol building in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

