James E. Barker, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Barker, 78, of Kristina Park, passed away on Wednesday, February 22nd at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center of Ogdensburg, NY surrounded by two loving nieces.

James was born on May 11th, 1944 in Watertown, NY to the late Clifford and Violet Barker. James worked as a parts department manager at the Ford dealership in Rochester, NY. James also served as a firefighter at Brighton Fire Department in Rochester, NY and he was also a lieutenant and captain. He had a love for fire trucks. Jim enjoyed spending time with and talking with family, friends old and new, he loved long conversations with anyone . Jim enjoyed telling stories. Jim loved NASCAR, animals and the home shopping network.

James is survived by his many siblings, Bill Barker of Theresa, NY, Robert Barker of Watertown, NY, Jean Wilson of Watertown, NY, and Joan Martin of Felts Mills, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, James is predeceased by his wife, Sharon Johnson, a brother Donald Barker, and his fur-babies Phoebe and Bailey.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Brookside Cemetery of Watertown, NY on May 13th, 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Watertown Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

