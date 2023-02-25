Judith M. Marolf, 78, of Carthage; died peacefully on February 25, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital in Carthage, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Judith M. Marolf, 78, of Carthage; died peacefully on February 25, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital in Carthage, NY.

Judy was born on January 17, 1945, in Watertown, NY and was the daughter of Percy Scee & Marian (Scee) Crump, with her stepfather Morris R. Crump. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1963. She then graduated from Nursing School in 1964.

She married Robert E. Marolf on June 27, 1964, at Calvary Assembly of God in Carthage, NY.

She was employed for twenty years as a nurse for the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY in the maternity department. She also worked at Carthage Central School in the Food Service Department and was currently the Financial Secretary for Calvary Assembly of God in Carthage, NY.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert E. Marolf, Sr., Carthage; her children, Tina M. (William) Gonio, Carthage; Amy L. (Bill) Davis, Carthage; and Robert E. Marolf, Jr. Carthage. Her siblings, Linda R. Butts, Florida; Peggy J (Dennis) McKenna, Norwich, NY; and Peter M. (Felicia) Crump, Carthage; along with her 3-Grandchildren; Stephanie L.(Brandon) Kirch, Lowville; Jonathan A. (Miranda) Travis, Brooksville, Florida; and Tamla (Jason) Chappell, Syracuse; and 7-Great-Grandchildren.

Judy is predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Kay D.Scee & Edward P. Scee.

She was best known for her love of God and children. She was a foster parent for several years and she was a very active member at Calvary Assembly of God in Carthage.

A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 1:00 pm-2:00pm at the Calvary Assembly God Church, located at 10 Martin St Rd in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm at the church, with Pastor Bill Davis and Pastor Michael Ewing. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall.

Burial will be held privately by her family in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

Memorial donations in Judy’s memory can be made to the Missions Program at Calvary Assembly of God, 10 Martin St Rd, Carthage, NY 13619.

Memorial donations in Judy's memory can be made to the Missions Program at Calvary Assembly of God, 10 Martin St Rd, Carthage, NY 13619.

