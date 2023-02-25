Marlene A. Lyndaker, 81, formerly of Lowville

Published: Feb. 25, 2023
Marlene A. Lyndaker, 81, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at...
Marlene A. Lyndaker, 81, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN under the care of hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marlene A. Lyndaker, 81, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN under the care of hospice.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with burial in Martinsburg Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

