Melvin G. Fuller, 71, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Melvin G. Fuller, age 71, are saddened to mention his unexpected passing on Tuesday February 21, 2023. As per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life will be held in at the convenience of the family. Burial to take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena in the spring.

Melvin was born to the late Aldin and Senah (Finch) Fuller in Massena on October 11, 1951. Melvin attended Massena Schools and attended BOCES Seaway Tech in the HAVAC program.

He began his career in the automotive field, working for C & M Ford and later retiring from Blevins Seaway Motors in 2004 as a car detailer.

Melvin enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, and especially enjoyed flying remote controlled planes and drones with his grandchildren.

Melvin is survived by his loving daughters; Ashley and husband Robert Mann of Spencer, MA and Amy and husband Joseph Taddonio of Massena, NY. He also leaves behind memories to be cherished by his grandchildren Ariel and Leah Mann, Xavier and Isabella Taddonio along with a brother Warren Fuller of Massena, NY a cousin William “Bill” Swan of Rome, NY and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was predeceased by a sister in infancy and his sister Karen Snyder.

Memorial contribution may be acknowledged with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, New York 12205.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

