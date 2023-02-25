Michael Ratliff, of Rodman

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the Ratliff family announces the death of their husband and father, Michael Ratliff. Michael passed on February 22, 2023.

Michael, son of Carol Ratliff was born into a loving family with his mom, three sisters (Diane, Pamela and Katrina), grandfather and uncle on December 11, 1962. He lived his childhood in the village of Rodman where his days were spent playing baseball, finding adventure in the creek at Rusty Bridge, and riding his bicycle.

At a young age, Michael and his future wife Pamela (Thomas) began building a life together and were married for 38 years before his passing. They had four sons (Devin, Wesley, Derek and Warren). During his working years, Mike and Pam owned and operated the Applewood Restaurant and Mike worked in construction jobs. However, Michael’s jobs never identified who he was. He was first and foremost, a husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. While his sons were young, Mike coached Little League baseball and thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his family. He taught his sons a love for music and they remember “rockin” out with him to AC/DC and other 80′s bands. They all have amazing memories of their dad, including family kick-ball games and rides through the woods in the Blue Ram.

In more recent years, Mike and Pam took advantage of every opportunity to travel and especially enjoyed the “little” trips visiting places closer to home that are sometimes overlooked. His love for music and singing continued, and one of his favorite times was recording a song with his sister Diane and brother-in-law Ben. His new grandson, Oliver, made him smile.

If asked to describe Michael, Pamela would say he was funny, finding the humor in everything and coming out with little ditties to make her mom laugh when they were playing cards; he could really sing, she loved how when riding in the car, he always sang along to, or most likely over, the music; and most of all, Michael was warm and compassionate.

Michael is survived by Pamela, his wife of 38 years; his sons, Devin Ratliff, Rodman; Derek Ratliff (Heather), Adams; and Warren Ratliff (Annie), Sackets Harbor; a grandson, Oliver Wesley Ratliff; three sisters, Diane Ratliff, Tulsa, OK, Pamela (Richard) Spier, Central Square and Katrina Ratliff, Fayetteville, NC; two step sisters, Patti (Randy) Thomas, Rodman and Joan Papp, Watertown.

Mike loved Pam’s family and recognized her mother Jane Thomas; sisters, Tracy (Bobby) Nichols, Rodman and Becky (Wes) Clark, Fort Worth, TX and her brothers, Michael (Hilda)Thomas Fayetteville, Randy (Patti) Thomas, Rodman and Jody (Susan) Thomas, Rodman as his own. Other survivors include a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and close friends.

Michael’s son, Wesley Ratliff, passed before him, as did his grandson, Aiden Ratliff, his mother and step-father, Carol (Shippee) and Ernest Papp, his father, Clifford Ratliff, and father-in law David Thomas

There will be a small gathering for family and close friends of Mike’s in the near future, but at his request, all other services will be private.

Our last words to you Michael, are your own… See ya, Love ya, Bye.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Condolences may be left at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

