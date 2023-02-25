New York State takes ownership of a memorial cemetery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The State of New York now owns it’s own cemetery dedicated for those who served our county.

The state has taken ownership of a memorial cemetery in Seneca County, renaming it the New York State Veterans Cemetery - Finger Lakes.

It’s located at the site of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base, where hundreds of thousands of service members trained during World War II and the Korean War.

State officials say it will ensure the New York can provide dignified burial options for New York’s veterans and their families. It is open for service members who die while active duty, veterans, as defined by federal law, and their eligible spouses and dependent children.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.