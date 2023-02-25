North Country Chili Cook-Off in person for the first time in 3 years

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Back in person for the first time in 3 years, chili enthusiasts got their fill Saturday at the North Country Chili Cook-Off.

The Dulles State Office Building in Watertown was packed with people going booth to booth, 18 of them in total, trying different chili recipes from restaurants, community organizations and local businesses.

All of the money raised from the event goes back to the Volunteer Transportation Center, the funds earmarked toward free transportation for veterans in our region. Event organizers say seeing the excitement and happiness on peoples faces make the months of planning the event worth it.

“It’s amazing to see the crowd today, the huge turnout. This is one of our largest fundraisers, and to see the support from the community and see everyone having a great time, everybody is laughing, enjoying the chili, we can’t even put it into words,” said Jeremiah Papineau of the Volunteer Transportation Center

Papineau says in a typical year, the event will raise about $30 thousand for the VTC. He also says they expect next year to be even bigger as they will be celebrating the event’s 25th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.