WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce some snow showers on Saturday. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows below zero.

Saturday will be cloudy with a few inches of snow possible. Highs will be in the teens.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 30′s. Some snow showers can be expected.

More snow is likely on Monday.

