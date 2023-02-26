2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.

Watertown City Police tell 7 News that at 2:40 AM a single bullet was fired at the Sip N Cue pool hall on the corner of Arsenal and Massey Streets.

One man was struck in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through and striking another individual in the buttocks. Both men were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

One was treated in the ER and listed in stable condition, the man shot in the buttocks, while the other, the man shot in the abdomen, remains in critical condition, but is also listed as stable.

Watertown Police say that no arrests have been made, however they do have a single person of interest at this time.

Witnesses with any information can call police at 315-786-2601.

