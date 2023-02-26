2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting

One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.

Watertown City Police tell 7 News that at 2:40 AM a single bullet was fired at the Sip N Cue pool hall on the corner of Arsenal and Massey Streets.

One man was struck in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through and striking another individual in the buttocks. Both men were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

One was treated in the ER and listed in stable condition, the man shot in the buttocks, while the other, the man shot in the abdomen, remains in critical condition, but is also listed as stable.

Watertown Police say that no arrests have been made, however they do have a single person of interest at this time.

Witnesses with any information can call police at 315-786-2601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Room inside 661 Factory Street
First look inside repaired Watertown apartment building
Workers pull a camping trailer from a sewage treatment lagoon in the town of Orleans. The...
Troopers identify people trapped in sewer pond
Frederick Compo
Man allegedly takes money for incomplete construction work
A snowplow works to clear the road during the north country's Christmastime blizzard.
State requests federal disaster declaration for St. Lawrence County
The State of New York now owns it’s own cemetery dedicated for those who served our county.
New York State takes ownership of a memorial cemetery

Latest News

Fatal crash
One dead after snowmobile crash in Martinsburg
Four North Country wrestlers entered Saturday with hopes of wrestling for a state title, but...
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen’s Nevills claims wrestling state title
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen’s Nevills claims wrestling state title
For the first time since 2020, folks are back freezing for a reason at the 33th Annual Polar...
$95,000 raised for River Hospital as the Polar Bear Dip returns