Calm on Monday, but snow Monday night and Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow showers will come to an end tonight and clouds will start to break up.

Monday during the day we will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 30s.

Snow showers will start to move in late Monday evening, looking like 7 PM or after. Snow will become wide spread overnight into Tuesday and could be heavy at times. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lewis County from 6 PM Monday until 6 PM Tuesday.

Snow showers will continue for the higher elevations on Tuesday while the lower elevations will see a mix of snow, sleet, and rain has highs get into the upper 30s. Snow totals by Tuesday evening will rang from 2 to 4 inches for the lower elevation. The higher elevations like the Tug Hill will see snow totals range from 4 to 8 inches will locally higher amounts possible. Winds will also be gusty at times on Tuesday.

Wednesday we’ll see a 60% of rain and snow showers with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday highs will stay in the upper 30s with a 60% of rain and snow showers.

Going into Friday and into next weekend the forecast becomes uncertain as we’ll see an area of low press cut across the Eastern United States. The track of the system could mean a lot of snow or little to now snow. As of right now a Northern track is becoming more likely which would lead to snow Friday and Saturday. Either way this will be a storm system to keep a close eye on this week.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.