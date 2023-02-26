CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Room inside 661 Factory Street
First look inside repaired Watertown apartment building
Workers pull a camping trailer from a sewage treatment lagoon in the town of Orleans. The...
Troopers identify people trapped in sewer pond
Frederick Compo
Man allegedly takes money for incomplete construction work
The State of New York now owns it’s own cemetery dedicated for those who served our county.
New York State takes ownership of a memorial cemetery
A snowplow works to clear the road during the north country's Christmastime blizzard.
State requests federal disaster declaration for St. Lawrence County

Latest News

A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program