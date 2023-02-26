Louis J. Durant, 80, of Bombay

Louis J. Durant, 80, of Reagan Road, passed away Thursday evening, February 23, 2023 at The Alice Center in Malone. (Source: Funeral Home)

BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Louis J. Durant, 80, of Reagan Road, passed away Thursday evening, February 23, 2023 at The Alice Center in Malone.

Louis was born on December 3, 1942 in Moira, the son of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth (Richards) Durant. He attended Bombay and Salmon River Central Schools. On April 7, 1973, he married DixieLee French at the home of Justice Leon Richards. She predeceased him on September 9, 2011.

Louis was a self-employed mechanic who also worked at General Motors for 17 years, drove school bus for Salmon River Central School, and also worked for the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington. He was communicant of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bombay and member of the River Valley Antique Tractor Club. A life-long farmer, Louis had a great love for Farmall Tractors, rebuilding them and using them for pulling. He enjoyed tinkering on engines in his garage and listening to old country music.

Louis is survived by his children, April and Paul Ward of Piercefield; Vicky and Jason Bonno of Brandon; and Louis K. Durant (Alicia Hoyt) of Bombay; his grandchildren, Zoey Jean Durant, Kathryn Paige Durant, Tyler James Durant, Victor Earl Bonno, Conan James Bonno, and 7 additional grandchildren; great grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Hynes of Bombay; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Tina Durant in October 2021, a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Lawrence Troxell of Dover, Deleware; and a brother-in-law, Rickie Hynes of Bombay.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, at his request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bombay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Fort Covington Adult Center or the Bombay Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

