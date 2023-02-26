More snow on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the single digits to below zero for some location before more cloud cover moves in.

Sunday we will see more snow showers throughout the day as highs stay around 32. Snow showers will be light to moderate at times.

Monday will be a mostly dry day with highs in the lower to mid 30s. As we go overnight Monday into Tuesday we will see wide spread snow move in. As of this time most locations will see 3 to 6 inches while the higher elevations like the Tug Hill could see over 6 inches by Tuesday evening.

During the day Tuesday the lower elevation will warm to the mid to upper 30s while the Tug Hill will stay below freezing. This will lead to rain or snow showers for the lower elevations while the Tug Hill will stay all snow.

Wednesday highs will be in the upper 30s with a 40% of rain and snow showers.

Thursday rain and snow chances will stay in the forecast with highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.