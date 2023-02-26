One dead after snowmobile crash in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - One man is dead after a snowmobile crash Saturday evening in Lewis County.

Lewis County Sheriff’s are investigating. Dean Cole, age 54 of Cameron Mills, New York was traveling west on Flat Rock Road in Martinsburg.

Police say Cole exited the north side of the trail and struck a tree.

Other individuals on the trail performed CPR until the arrival of first responders.

Cole was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Martinsburg Fire, Lewis County Search & Rescue, and New York State Police assisted the Lewis County Sheriffs.

