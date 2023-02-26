One last shred before winter break wraps up

By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students are getting one last shred in before heading back to school as winter break comes to an end.

Owner Boo Wells says this week’s turnout was tremendous. Saying it was nice to see some kids ski from opening to closing all week.

Several came out Sunday to ski with fresh flurries on the ground. The hill hosted events throughout the week including a rail jam on Saturday, and a Mardi Gras celebration.

“It’s been a great week, it’s been so fun, the snow has helped tremendously. So far the most popular day I think was Mardi Gras, but it may have been Cowboy Thursday, but its been fun, everyone seems to really like a theme,” said Wells.

The owners say they plan on keeping the slopes open as long as people continue to come to the hill this season. Dry Hill hosts EMS Appreciation Day on Friday, March 3rd.

