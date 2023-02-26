Saturday Sports: Copenhagen’s Nevills claims wrestling state title

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four North Country wrestlers entered Saturday with hopes of wrestling for a state title, but only one would reach the finals. And he made the most of the opportunity.

Junior Chase Nevills of Copenhagen, who was the top seed and picked up his 100th career win earlier in the season, beat Joey Florance of BGAH 9-1 to win the State Championship at the 118 pound weight class in Division 2.

Nevills becomes the 2nd Golden Knights wrestler to claim a state title, joining Dempsey Carroll who won a state championship a few years back.

”A lot. I mean, it’s hard work. Everything I’ve put into it, I’m getting out right now. Wrestling great competitors like Joey, it just makes me better. Try to score points when I get the chance to and not let them score points when I accidently get open,” said Nevills.

It was a busy day on the high school hardwood, with sectional titles on the line in Section 10 and trips to the title game on the line in Section 3.

At Onondaga Community College, top seed Sackets Harbor met West Canada Valley in the Section 3 Class D Semifinals.

The Patriots off to a fast start, off the opening tip Marcus Castine lays in 2: Patriots up 14-13 after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Austin Griner drives the lane for the bucket. This game tied at 26 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Jake Peters drains the 3 pointer to put the Patriots on top 3.

It was Griner with a huge day. He would lead Sackets Harbor with 32 points as Sackets Harbor advances to the Class D Championship game with a 68-63 win over West Canada Valley.

On the girls’ side, defending State Class D Champion Copenhagen met Poland in the Girls’ Section 3 Class D Semi-finals.

In the 1st quarter, Aubree Smykla lays in 2. Copenhagen down 2.

Now in the 2nd quarter, Halle Miller drills the baseline jumper: Copenhagen down 7.

Claire Jones then rips yarn on the 3 pointer: Lady Golden Knights down 5.

Smykla drives the lane for 2 more, but Poland ends Copenhagen’s season, beating the Golden Knights 66-39.

The Section 10 Girls’ Class D Championshio saw Chateaugay vs. state-ranked #1 Hammond.

It was Ava Howie to Sadie Sprabery for two of her 16 points. Hammond up 10.

Then it was Howie to Hailee Manning for a turn-around bucket, stretching the lead to 12.

Kaelyn Morgan backs down the defender and drops in two for the Bulldogs.

Then it was Irelynn LaPlante to Morgan for two more. LaPlante scored 13 on the night.

Howie again, this time to Manning to Landree Kenyon who led all scorers with 21.

Hammond went on to defeat Chateaugay 53-37 to claim the Section 10 Class D Championship.

In the Section 10 Girls’ Class B Championship, it was Gouverneur vs. Ogdensburg.

Meredith Bush opens the game with a three-point to put the Wildcats up 3.

Then it was Addison Conklin to Chloe Smith. She splashes a three as the Wildcats lead 6-0.

But OFA caught fire as Jaedyn Awan cleans up the rebound. Amya LaFLair penetrates and scores.

Then it was Abby Raven with the putback: OFA with a two-point lead.

Emerging from halftime, the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run. Bush for 3.

Elizabeth Riutta to Lia Canell for the short J inside.

Gouverneur repeats as Section 10 Class B Champs, beating OFA 49-40.

The Section 10 Girls’ Class C Championship held a competition between Canton and Madrid-Waddington.

Then it was Winny Downs to Olivia White for the basket and one, for a traditional three.

Grace Plumley dishes to Lane Ruddy who connects for two. 3-2 Bears.

Ava Hoy on the putback. It was Hoy again, leads the fast break and banks two more.

Hailey Marcellus threads a bounce pass to Natalia Pearson. Bears lead 10-4.

Hoy fires off a three-pointer from the top of the arc.

Canton held off Madrid-Waddington 49-36 to capture the Section 10 Class C title.

In the Women’s ECAC hockey playoffs, Clarkson was looking to close out Cornell with a win in game 2 of their best of 3 series at Cheel Arena.

16 seconds into the 2nd period, Stephanie Markowski scores a power play goal, putting Clarkson on top 1-0.

This game would go to 2 overtimes. In the 2nd overtime, Georgia Schiff scores on the doorstep giving Cornell a 2-1 win and forcing a 3rd and deciding game on Sunday.

In Hamden, Connecticut, St. Lawrence was in a must win situation against 8th ranked Quinnipiac in game 2 of their best of 3 ECAC opening round series.

In the 2nd period, St. Lawrence was down 1-0 when Taylor Lum unloads a rocket that splits the pipes, tying the game at 1.

Late in the 3rd, Julia Gossling scores a power play goal: St. Lawrence up 2-1.

St. Lawrence beats Quinnipiac 3-2 to force a 3rd and deciding game Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.