12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Saturday during a child's birthday party. (Source: WDJT/CNN)
By WDJT staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WDJT) - A Wisconsin 12-year-old is dead, and another child is injured after a shooting at a birthday party over the weekend.

This Milwaukee-area community is searching for answers.

“I don’t even know what could a 12-year-old possibly do to get killed,” said Damein Shiabazz, whose niece and two grandsons were at the party.

The death of a boy Saturday has many in the area reeling from the loss.

“They just some kids celebrating a 17-year-old girl’s birthday party, and she really didn’t get a chance to celebrate because she’s probably devastated right now, you know?” Shiabazz said.

While officials haven’t released exact details yet, he said he believes the dispute broke out over a pair of designer glasses.

“It’s supposed to be a kid’s party. Why are you bringing a gun to a kid’s party?” Shiabazz said.

According to Bug N Out Lounge owner Amy Thompson, the party took place in a hall upstairs that she rents out with no age limit.

“Parents were here and her aunt. At the front door, they were frisking people, patting them down, making sure no one was coming in with anything. There was guidance up here,” Thompson said.

“You getting checked at the door, but it’s also people sneaking other people in through back doors or whatever,” Shiabazz said.

Both said they’re sending condolences to the victim’s family and hope something changes before more kids get hurt.

“I’m very sorry that this happened, I just, I hope that they catch these kids. I don’t know what’s going on with kids nowadays that you can’t throw a birthday party,” Thompson said.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after snowmobile crash in Martinsburg
One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
For the first time since 2020, folks are back freezing for a reason at the 33th Annual Polar...
$95,000 raised for River Hospital as the Polar Bear Dip returns
A crane fishing an SUV and a camper from a sewer lagoon. That’s what was going on Thursday in...
Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon
Warden the cat bonds with his new mom, Nanci Cutler-Feist. Warden was found injured in a feral...
A cat’s tale: Wounded feral feline finds new home

Latest News

Finding child care can be difficult for parents, and it's important to ask detailed questions...
Daycare Dilemma: How parents navigate unlicensed and licensed child care systems across the country
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month