3 seek another term on Lewis County Legislature.

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County legislators have announced they’re seeking reelection this November.

Lisa Virkler, Ian Gilbert, and Josh Leviker are seeking another term on the county Legislature.

Virkler represents District 2, which includes parts of the towns of Croghan and Diana. She’s a nursing supervisor at Samaritan Medial Center and chairs the county’s Human Resources Committee.

Gilbert represents District 4, which has parts of the towns of Lowville and New Bremen. He is an attorney in private practice.

Leviker represents District 7, which covers the towns of Martinsburg and Turin and part of the town of Lowviile. He is a member of the General Services and Financial and Rules committees, a project manager with Barrett Paving, mayor of the village of Turin, and president of the Lewis County Snowmobile Association.

