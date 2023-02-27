Compo Pierce to announce run for Watertown mayor

Sarah Compo Pierce tells 7 News anchor Jeff Cole that she plans on keeping her seat on...
Sarah Compo Pierce tells 7 News anchor Jeff Cole that she plans on keeping her seat on Watertown's city council. She had been considered to replace Scott Gray on the Jefferson County Legislature.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has learned Watertown city council member Sarah Compo Pierce will run for mayor.

She’s expected to make the announcement Monday evening.

Compo Pierce was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council in 2019 when then-council member Mark Walczyk won a state Assembly race.

Compo Pierce won the seat in an election that fall. Her council seat is up this fall, but she will instead run for mayor.

Late last year Compo Pierce considered a jump to the Jefferson County Legislature to fill the seat left when Scott Gray won an Assembly seat. She chose to stay on the council and let on then that she was thinking about running for mayor.

Compo Pierce has an event planned for 5 p.m. to officially announce her candidacy.

The big question remains about what current Mayor Jeff Smith is going to do.

He and Compo Pierce have been allies on council and likely would not run against each other for the mayor’s seat.

