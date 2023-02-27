Darren Ferguson, 53, of Watertown

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Darren Ferguson, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, February 24th at Upstate Medical Center of Syracuse, NY. He was 53 years old.

The funeral service will be 1:00pm Thursday, March 2nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

Darren was born on March 24th, 1969, in Watertown, NY to the Sandra Weidner and Lawrence Ferguson. Darren loved his family and music was his passion. Darren loved going on family vacations.

Darren is survived by his Wife Grace Ferguson, his Children Faith Ferguson and Anthony Montoya, Thomas Ferguson, Katherine Ferguson, Megan Ferguson, Jasmine Ferguson and Jericho Ferguson. He is also survived by his Loving Mother and Step Father Sandra and Walter Weidner, many siblings, Tammy Ferguson, Micco Florida, Tina Aubin of Lompoc, California, Larry & Jamie Ferguson, Lowville, NY and Richard & Audra Ferguson, Carthage NY, Dustin Ferguson Watertown,, Derek Kuhn, Watertown NY, Sarah Weidner, Kurt Weidner, Casey Jean Weidner & Drew Rabsatt, Jamie Beckstead, Mark Weidner, Brittany Weidner as well as many nieces and nephews that adored him dearly. Darren was a loving grandfather.

Darren is predeceased by Father Lawrence Ferguson.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

