CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Theresa Caplicki of Plank Road, Calcium NY, passed away on Friday, February 24th at the age of 91. Elizabeth was born December 7th, 1931 in Carthage, NY to the late Victor (Floyd) Champion and Mary Alice LaRoke.

Elizabeth graduated from Carthage High School, worked at Carthage Area Hospital, and was a homemaker to her family. Mrs. Caplicki also served on the Ladies Auxiliary of Carthage Area Rescue Squad.

Elizabeth is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Tracie Sue Caplicki, along with seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband Edmund Caplicki, her son Edmund T. Caplicki, her sister Doris Mae Lawton, and her parents.

Per Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private family burial at Glenwood Cemetery will take place in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

