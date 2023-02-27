Gear up for Battle of the Badges 3

Battle of the Badges 3
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The third installment of Battle of the Badges is coming up this weekend.

Johnny Pepe is from the Watertown Area Boxing Club and Callum Cook is a Jefferson Community College student from England who’s been boxing for four years.

Watch the video for their interview as they talk about the charity event, which mainly features first responders.

It’s at the JCC gymnasium on Saturday, March 4. The doors open at 5 p.m. and boxing begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at watertownareaboxingclub.com and at the door.

Proceeds will go to north country K-9s.

