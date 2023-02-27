Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest

TOWN OF RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County woman is accused of hitting a state trooper and firefighters during her arrest on drunk driving charges.

State police were called to a crash shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday on Route 11 in the Oswego County town of Richland.

When troopers arrived, they found an SUV on the side of the road in a ditch. It struck a fire hydrant and a street sign.

Police say the driver, 45-year-old Crystal Woodworth of Pierrepont Manor, appeared to be intoxicated.

As the trooper did field sobriety tests, police say Woodworth struck the trooper in the face.

According to police, two firefighters from the Ringgold Fire Department went to help as Woodworth continued to fight.

Before getting Woodworth into custody, she struck both firefighters and bit the trooper in the left arm, police said.

Woodworth was charged with:

aggravated driving while intoxicated (BAC of .19%)

resisting arrest

obstructing governmental administration

third-degree menacing

four counts of second-degree harassment

Woodworth was issued a ticket to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court.

