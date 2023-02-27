Judge rules Snow can represent himself at murder trial

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Accused killer Michael Snow will represent himself when his case goes to trial.

The 32-year-old Massena man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell a year ago.

Snow asked the court last week to allow him to represent himself.

On Monday, Judge Craig Carriero granted that request and ordered that the county Public Defender’s Office serve as standby counsel.

In his decision, the judge wrote, “The defendant was advised of the dangers and disadvantages of self-representation. The Court inquired of the defendant’s age, education, occupation, employment history and prior exposure to the legal system. The defendant’s answers were articulate and informed. The Court found the defendant’s demeanor to be appropriate and non-disruptive. The Court finds that the defendant has knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily requested to represent himself and, accordingly, grants that request.”

Snow is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell on February 18, 2022, as she walked on a road near SUNY Potsdam’s campus.

The following month, a grand jury indicted Snow on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

A trial date has yet to be set.

