Man dies in Osceola snowmobile crash

OSCEOLA, New York (WWNY) - A Rochester-area man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Lewis County over the weekend.

State police say 49-year-old Dean Beck of Spencerport failed to negotiate a curve while traveling south on Potter Road snowmobile trail in the town of Osceola shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The snowmobile went off the trail, traveled down a steep embankment, and struck a tree.

Beck was thrown from the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Helping troopers at the scene were the Redfield Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and Lewis County Search and Rescue.

