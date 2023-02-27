Officials sign industrial beam at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A beam signing ceremony took place Monday afternoon at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Officials from both St. Lawrence Health and Rochester Regional Health signed an industrial beam that would be installed as part of the new Regional Care Pavilion that is being built.

Officials were also given a tour of the construction and how far the project had come since the groundbreaking in October.

The more than $71 million project will expand upon the existing hospital, providing more beds and space for patients and medical professionals.

President of St. Lawrence Health Donna McGregor says the expansion is needed.

“This pavilion project is tremendously important. Canton-Potsdam Hospital is the cornerstone of healthcare in the community and this project really marks the regionalness that we have in healthcare around St. Lawrence,” she said.

The new pavilion will have 60 more patient rooms.

The emergency department and lobby are also expanding.

