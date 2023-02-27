Partly sunny today with snow starting tonight

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the north country could see snow over the next day or so.

There’s a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday for Lewis and Oswego counties.

Those areas can expect accumulating snow and some mixed precipitation. Snow could be heavy at times.

Jefferson County could see a little snow and mixed precipitation, but there are no alerts for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

Other parts of the state are under a winter storm warning.

Most of Monday will be dry. We start with partly sunny skies in the morning, but it clouds over this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 30s.

That winter storm continues through Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

March starts on Wednesday. We could see snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s, making it the warmest day of the week.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s both days.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

