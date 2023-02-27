Randy G. Rode, 75, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Randy G. Rode, 75, of 27 Colgate Drive, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Randy was born December 29, 1947 in Massena, the only child of the late George and Claire (Robar) Rode.  He attended Massena Central School and on February 15, 1980 he married Delina Huto.

Randy worked for Emmanuel Congregational Church of Christ for 21 years as their Sexton.  He also logged, drove tractor trailers, and was a car salesman retiring from Vehicles Unlimited.  He loved woodworking and building projects.

A beloved husband and father, he is survived by his wife of 51 years, Delina; with whom he shared three children, Randy (Erin) Rode, Jr. of Chittenango, NY; Brandi Hewitt of Hamburg, NY; and Mandy (Steven) Phillips of Massena.  He was also father to Danny Rode, Sr., Dawn Trimm, Darci Fetterly, Chris Huto and Tom Frary.  Randy is also survived by several grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service.  A graveside service will be held in the spring at Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk.

Memorial donations may be made in Randy’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

