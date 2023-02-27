Rodney E. Bush, 84, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rodney E. Bush, 84, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.

He was born on February 23, 1939 in New Bremen, NY, son of Clifford and Margaret (Szucs) Bush.

Rodney entered the US Marine Corp on July 11, 1956 and was honorably discharged on October 20, 1958 as a Private.

He married Elizabeth J. “Betty” Turck on February 27, 1960 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Bremen. The couple resided in E Aurora, NY where he worked as a mason. The couple moved to Watertown where Rodney built the family home on the LaFave Road in 1965. Rodney then worked for NY Air Brake as an assembler for 38 years, retiring in 2004. Elizabeth was a nurse assistant at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for 10 years and she retired from Samaritan Medical Center where she worked on the maternity ward.

He enjoyed hunting, restoring cars, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with his family.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 63 years, Elizabeth J. Bush, Watertown, NY; two sons and their wives, Brian R. (Denise) Bush, Liverpool, NY, Alan J. (Elizabeth “Liz”) Bush, Black River, NY; two daughters and their husbands, Anne M. (Lanny) Lasater, Edwards, NY, and Jacqueline R. “Jackie” (Dan) Tontarski, Watertown, NY; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Patchen, Gregory (Amber) Ashley, Sara Tontarski, Hillary Bush, Elana Tontarski and her husband Goodwell Nzou, Haylee Bush and Julia Tontarski; five great grandchildren, Devon, Carissa, Gabriella, Gavin and Hunter; two brothers and sisters in law, Stanley (Shirley) Bush and Ronald (Jeanne) Bush; a sister and brother in law, Janice (Fred) Ramos, Lowville, NY; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a sister, Brenda Bush.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1st at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in New Bremen.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.brucefh.com

