Roger C. Barney Jr., 78, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Roger C. Barney Jr., known best as Pa, 78, of Henderson NY, passed away Friday evening, February 24, 2023, surrounded by his family at Samaritan Keep Home after a battle with colon cancer.

Roger was born October 16, 1944 in Henderson NY to Ellen and Roger Barney, Sr. He attended Union Academy of Bellville School. In 1962, Roger enlisted to serve during the Vietnam Conflict. He joined the Air Force and served for 8 years, completing two tours in Vietnam and earning various accolades. Upon his return he worked as a stone mason for a short time and as a mechanic for his entire life.

He married Theresa Joslyn on August 21, 1971. They moved throughout the south in their early married life before returning to Henderson NY in 1984. Living in the house where Pa was born, they raised their family.

Pa is pre-deceased by his wife Terry, his grandson Jacob Nohle, and his sister Jean Johnson. He is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Honey Marie and Ted Galaydick and Angela and Dan Green, three grandchildren, Tyler and Lily Green and his bonus granddaughter Kylarah Gilbert, and his dog Sadie. Pa leaves behind his good friend and trouble buddy Kirk Kleiboer. He is also survived by his brother, Howard Barney, two sisters, Yvonne Gale and Ann Fargo and many nieces and nephews.

Pa always had a story or a joke. He always made time to help others and made friends no matter where he went. Pa could fix anything with an engine. He was a self-described jack of all trades, master of none. He loved music, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. All of his grandchildren helped remodel, add-on, and repair the home he shared with Nana. He loved to putter and his house was full of parts, tools, and half fixed projects.

Calling hours for Roger will be held 11am to 1 pm, with a funeral service at 1:30 pm on Sunday March 19th, 2023 at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY. A luncheon will follow at the Henderson Fire Hall, Henderson NY. Burial for Roger and Theresa will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in the spring with a date and time to be announced.

Roger would like to thank his great niece and nephew, Angela and Tony Barney and his nephew Joe Fargo for checking in on him and helping him so often over the past few years.

Roger’s daughters would like to thank the Fourth-Floor staff at Samaritan Keep Home for the compassionate and loving care their Dad received in his last 2 months living there. You are all angels among us and we can’t say how grateful we were knowing he was being taken such good care of. We would also like to thank the staff and volunteers at VTC for driving Roger to so many of his cancer treatment appointments and allowing him to remain in his home as long as he could. We would also like to thank the staff, doctors and nurses at Walker Cancer Treatment center for taking so much time with us in Dad’s battle with colon cancer. Finally, we would like to thank the men and women at Veterans Affairs who have supported Dad throughout the years, ensuring he received the care needed.

Donations may be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation, 24685 State Route 37, Watertown in memory of Roger. Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

