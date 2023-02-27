LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Regis Falls man faces drug possession charges following a traffic stop over the weekend.

State police say they pulled over 38-year-old Cody Chester Saturday morning on State Route 11C in the town of Lawrence.

As a result, they seized about 8 ounces of crystal meth and 2.5 ounces of cocaine.

He was charged with second-, third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The third-degree char indicates and intent to sell the drugs. He was also charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia and issued several vehicle and traffic tickets.

Chester was arraigned in Massena town court and committed to St. Lawrence County jail.

