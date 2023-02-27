Sunday Sports: Class B title on the line for General Brown Girls’ Basketball

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The defending Section 3 Class B champs and top seed General Brown Lady Lions look for a return trip to the Section 3 Class B title game at Onondaga Community College, where they faced Westhill in the Class B semifinals.

In the 1st quarter, Lily Dupee hits the 3 to open the game as part of a 9-1 Lady Lions run.

It’s Dupee again with the drive for 2 to put General Brown up 15-11 after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Ainsley Fuller comes up with the loose ball for the bucket, this game tied at 28 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Fulller gets the basket and she’s fouled: General Brown down 40-36 after 3 quarters.

In the 4th quarter, it’s Kori Nichols with 2 of her 13 points, but Westhill knocks off top seed General Brown 50-46.

In college hoops, St. Lawrence hosted R.P.I. in the Men’s Liberty League Championship.

In the 1st half, Will Engelhardt gets the scoring underway with a 3: Saints up 3.

Then it was Trent Adamson with the baseline drive, Saints still up 3.

The Saints running as Trey Syroka gets the bucket: St. Lawrence by 5.

Syroka hits the circus shot in the paint, Saints by 4.

Engelhardt buries the 3 from the corner.

This game goes to overtime tied at 42.

In overtime, Engelhardt hits the jumper to put the Saints up 2.

St. Lawrence holds R.P.I. scoreless in overtime and wins the Liberty League title 50-42.

On the ice, Clarkson and Cornell met in the 3rd and deciding game of their ECAC opening round playoff series at Cheel Arena.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson down 1-0 when Gabrielle David sticks the backhand home, tying the game at 1.

Then it was Haley Winn sticking home the loose puck on the doorstep: 2-1 Clarkson.

Clarkson goes on to beat Cornell to win the series 2 games to 1 and advance.

In Hamden, Connecticut, St. Lawrence met 8th ranked Quinnipiac in the 3rd and deciding game of their ECAC opening round playoff series.

Only 1 goal in the 1st period as Julia Gossling sticks home the rebound to put St. Lawrence up 1-0 after 1 period.

This game goes to overtime tied at 1 where Saide Peart scores the game winner.

Quinnipiac beats St. Lawrence 2-1 in overtime and wins the series 2-1.

Copenhagen wrestler Chase Neills received the red carpet treatment Sunday, as he returned home a state wrestling champion.

On Saturday night in Albany, Nevills won the Division 2 Championship at 118 pounds, joining Dempsey Carroll as the only Golden Knight wrestlers to claim state titles.

Nevills, a junior, says the support from the community is overwhelming.

”They all support me and they’re all behind me. Having them behind me just made it that much easier to wrestle, knowing that I have a lot of people back home supporting me,” said Nevills.

”Yeah, it was truly amazing for the whole community and everybody around to be here to support Chase and to congratulate him on quite an accomplishment of winning a state championship,” said Copenhagen Wrestling Coach Clay Russell.

