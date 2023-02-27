Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after snowmobile crash in Martinsburg
One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
For the first time since 2020, folks are back freezing for a reason at the 33th Annual Polar...
$95,000 raised for River Hospital as the Polar Bear Dip returns
A crane fishing an SUV and a camper from a sewer lagoon. That’s what was going on Thursday in...
Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon
Warden the cat bonds with his new mom, Nanci Cutler-Feist. Warden was found injured in a feral...
A cat’s tale: Wounded feral feline finds new home

Latest News

Hurricane Irma had disconnected an electrical line that powered only the facility’s air...
Judge upholds acquittal in 9 hurricane nursing home deaths
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says
A beam signing ceremony took place Monday afternoon at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Officials sign industrial beam at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Salon owner Addie Vereen hugs client Amina Jackson
Her hair is her crown