Academic All-Star: Brody Brown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Brody Brown, a senior at Lowville Academy and Central School.

Brody is in the top 5 percent of his class and is a member of National Honor Society, Youth Advisory Council, and chorus.

He’s also a three-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball, and baseball.

He plans to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology to become a physician assistant.

