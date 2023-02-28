Academic All-Star: Brody Brown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Brody Brown, a senior at Lowville Academy and Central School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Brody is in the top 5 percent of his class and is a member of National Honor Society, Youth Advisory Council, and chorus.

He’s also a three-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball, and baseball.

He plans to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology to become a physician assistant.

