Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in last May’s death of an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.

State police charged 33-year-old Londell Dyson of Poughkeepsie with murder, manslaughter, and assault.

He’s being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County jail.

Troopers were called to the state prison in Gouverneur on May 9, 2022, for a report of an unresponsive inmate.

The inmate, 30-year-old Hipolito Nunez of New York City, was pronounced dead.

According to police, Nunez and Dyson were cellmates who were involved in a physical altercation.

The autopsy showed Nunez died from blunt force trauma to the head with evidence of strangulation.

A grand jury indicted Dyson on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree assault.

Dyson remained in the custody of the state prison system during the investigation.

On Monday, officials said he was transported from Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy to state police in Canton, where he was arrested and processed.

He was arraigned in county court and sent to the county jail.

According to state prison records, Dyson was serving a maximum sentence of seven years in prison for second-degree strangulation. He would have been eligible for release on March 3, 2023 (this Friday).

At the time of his death, Nunez was serving a nine-year sentence for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. He started serving his sentence in March 2019.

